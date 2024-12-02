Energy sector companies face more cyber-threats that they cannot track

According to a survey from Tripwire, more than three out of four respondents (76%) believe their organizations are targets for cyber-attacks that could cause physical damage; and 100% of energy executive respondents said that a kinetic cyber-attack on operational technology would cause physical damage. Yet, only 35% of energy IT professionals said they could accurately track all threats targeting their operational technology.

According to the study, 78% of respondents said their organizations are potential targets for nation-state campaigns.