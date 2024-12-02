Elavon receives PCI validation for its Point-to-Point Encryption

Adding to Elavon’s Safe-T Security Solutions, Safe-T Link with P2PE Protect helps protect businesses from data breaches, as well as assisting businesses with managing card industry data protection mandates and reducing the costs associated with maintaining PCI compliance.

Safe-T Link combines EMV, tokenization and encryption to shield sensitive card payment data until it is delivered to Elavon’s decryption environment. The product automatically integrates into a customer’s existing point-of-sale (POS) and property/patient management systems (PMS). A number of integrators are already certified to Safe-T Link with P2PE Protect.