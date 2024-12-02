Elavon offers Safe-T security solutions to small businesses

Consistent with Elavon’s design philosophy for integrating a layered security approach in all payment solutions, Safe-T for small business combines technologies of EMV, encryption and tokenization along with data breach protection.

The National Cyber Security Alliance states that 71% of data breaches occur at small businesses (SMBs) with less than 100 employees.

EMV chip technology integrates with credit card terminals to enhance fraud protection at the point of sale. An EMV liability shift occurs on October 1, 2015, when non-EMV-enabled businesses will assume responsibility for any fraud that occurs.

A recent Honeywell study found that 95% of consumers would feel more comfortable shopping at retailers that use encryption technology. With Safe-T’s layered approach to security, small businesses and their customers can feel more confident that their payments are secure.

Elavon is wholly owned by US Bancorp (USB) and provides end-to-end payment processing solutions and services to more than 1.3 million customers in the US, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Puerto Rico.