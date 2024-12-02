Ekata unveils solution for merchant onboarding

The company set out to help customers facilitate their existing models with risk indicators that show fraud likelihood based on a mix of comprehensive customer data tests and best-practice considerations. Ekata’s new merchant onboarding solution provides unique data that cross-checks the connection between businesses and the individuals behind them, and it enables organisations to assess risk at scale, automate onboarding workflows, and reduce time spent in manual review.

Ekata’s holistic solution is designed to solve both sides of the flow: automating the onboarding process via APIs and enabling more efficient manual reviews with a SaaS solution. Key benefits of the Merchant Onboarding solution include: