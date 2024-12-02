ECOWAS to harmonise ecommerce cyber laws for West Africa

According to UNCTAD, ECOWAS countries are at different phases in implementing electronic transactions and such transactions need to be safeguarded by creating an enabling legal environment to reap benefits from information and communications technologies (ICTs).

The agency emphasized the need for policy makers, regulatory authorities and other such players responsible to drive the sustainable development of the sector to adopt common principles and approaches to achieve this objective.

Furthermore, there were emphasis on the development of an appropriate regulatory framework for electronic signature and electronic certification, the establishment of domain names regulation to promote ecommerce for the benefit of ECOWAS countries and the need to set up of a regional certification authority, with adequate resources.