Eckoh to introduce PCI compliant payments via Live Chat

This news follows on from Eckoh’s acquisition of Klick2Contact (K2C) in 2016. The integration of K2C’s portfolio into Eckoh’s solution suite now allows merchants to take secure payments across the full range of card-not-present channels.

Live Chat is a channel of customer support, allowing users access to information about products and services whilst they are browsing a website. With the addition of secure payment functionality, the consumer can place an order within the chat session rather than having to be re-directed to another channel to complete their purchase.

Eckoh is a global provider of secure payment products and customer contact solutions, helping merchants to reduce the risk of fraud, secure sensitive data and become compliant PCI DSS and wider data security regulations.