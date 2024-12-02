Eazy introduces biometric payment network with NCR

This service will allow consumers to register their fingerprint through their participating bank and then use that at any device (ATM or POS) to initiate a transaction rather than using a card. The payment network will allow customers of any bank linked to Eazy’s network to conduct payments through multiple access points at their disposal, not restricting them to specific banks.

In the first phase, NCR will help Eazy to develop the necessary payment infrastructure to serve participating financial institutions in Bahrain and over time expand to target the Middle East region. Eazy will deploy Authentic, an intelligent transaction-processing platform from NCR that enables faster payments and allows Eazy to have total control of its payments environment.

Authentic is designed to integrate with any core banking, fraud detection or other internal or external system. Authentic can accept any type of transaction from any device, source or system, authorise and authenticate it, and route it to any destination.

Eazy Financial Services is a Bahrain-based fintech company focusing on providing technologies and solutions to the financial sector.

NCR Corporation is a technology company developing consumer transaction technologies for the retail, financial, travel, hospitality, telecom and technology industries.