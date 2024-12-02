Early Warning acquires Authentify

Upon closing, this acquisition will enable Early Warning to offer organizations digital multi-factor authentication and the ability to integrate, manage and prioritize multiple digital channel authentication methods, via one platform, reducing fraud and risk while improving the consumer experience.

Early Warning provides risk management solutions to a diverse network of 1,100 financial institutions, government entities and payment companies, enabling businesses and consumers to transact securely.

Authentify provides multi-factor authentication services for protecting user accounts or key information from unauthorized access.