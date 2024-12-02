Dutch consumers want to pay online using a fingerprint or a selfie

Nine out of 10 participants indicate that they would like to replace their password with biometric identification definitively. Almost 75% of users are convinced that biometric payments will decrease fraud. The 750 ABN AMRO cardholders have been able to complete their online purchases easily without pin codes, passwords or confirmation codes over six months.

After the pilot, the vast majority want to continue using a fingerprint and/or facial recognition (77%) to complete a payment.

Contactless cards, smartphones and smartwatches have been providing new payment experiences in stores already. Online shoppers expect the same payments experience in web stores. The Dutch participants of the first worldwide test by MasterCard and ICS are mostly positive about the ease of use of biometric payments. Of those surveyed, 95% of the fingerprint users and 80% of the facial recognition users indicate that shopping became more convenient using biometric authentication.

Besides ease of use, participants are convinced about the safety of biometric payments. Almost 75% of users expect that biometric payments will decrease fraud.