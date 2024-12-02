DNB Bank selects Fenergo to streamline KYC and client onboarding

The aim of the partnership is to consolidate KYC and AML for their corporate and institutional banking, personal market and private banking operations.

DNB has embarked on a multi-year project that will deploy Fenergo's SaaS CLM platform to replace manual systems and processes for KYC and AML and digitalise the entire client lifecycle journey from onboarding to offboarding. The solution will enable relationship managers and advisors in Norway and across the Nordics to achieve a single customer view and deliver a fully integrated omnichannel user experience.

Fenergo provides digital transformation, customer journey and client lifecycle management (CLM) solutions for financial institutions. Its software digitally transforms and streamlines end-to-end CLM processes - from regulatory onboarding, data integration, client and counterparty data management, client lifecycle reviews and remediation, all the way to client offboarding. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Fenergo currently has offices in North America, the UK, Poland, Spain, South Africa, Asia Pacific, and the UAE.