Distil Networks delivers bot protection to Verizon

The partnership will boost Verizon Digital Media Services suite of security features, now incorporating protection against a wide range of automated threats including web scraping, application denial of service, account takeover, transaction fraud and digital ad fraud. The service is available immediately to Verizon Digital Media Services customers.

Distil offers an accurate way to defend websites against malicious bots without affecting legitimate users. By monitoring each page request and building a fingerprint of each incoming connection, Distil allows customers to accurately detect bots in real time and then provide mitigation options.

The Edgecast CDN includes enterprise website security products that protect websites against a wide range of attacks. A cloud-based Web Application Firewall defends against a variety of attacks. Automated anti-DDoS technologies have been integrated directly into the Edgecast CDN core and ensure protection at the network level.