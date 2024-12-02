Deutsche Bank enables online authentication for corporate clients

SWIFT’s 3SKey is a multi-bank personal identity token using digital signatures and strong authentication.

The identity token can be used on any banking channel and allows corporates to securely log in to online banking applications and sign financial transactions sent to their banks using a single device. Individual identification for corporates using online banking is a necessity, and this has traditionally been achieved through the use of multiple proprietary signature tools for each different bank.

Access control can differ among banks, each using their own tools with varying levels of authentication and workflows. As treasurers often work with a large number of banks, they need to deal with many different authentication methods and passwords to login and authorise orders for online banking transactions.