Delphix introduces data masking for app dev security

Many development and testing groups have used synthetic data, which is in the form of the actual application data, but with gibberish content, for building applications. The problem is that synthetic data can either introduce, or sometimes mask, issues within the application that might be based on patterns within the data itself.

The Delphix masking process replaces the data in sensitive fields, such as customer name, social security number or other identifying information, with data that is similar in form but completely unrelated to the actual data. In combination with the data virtualization capability, this means that every developer on a team can be given their own database to use during development.

The masking capability is part of Delphix Selective Data Distribution. Delphix has also added support for IBM DB2, bringing it alongside Oracle, Microsoft SQL Server, as candidates for virtualization.