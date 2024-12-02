Deloitte predicts biometric mobile security growth in Australia

The study provides both local Australian and global insight into how 53,000 consumers across 31 countries are using their smartphones and their related preferences. Deloitte’s survey found that 35% of Australian mobile consumers have a fingerprint scanner on their smartphone, which is considerably higher that the global average of 28%.

However, the study also found that in terms of uptake of the fingerprint reader for authentication purposes, only 66% of Australian mobile consumers have used biometrics compared with the 71% global average. In other regions of the world, 41% of Norway’s mobile consumers said they have a scanner and 73% said that they use fingerprint reader for authentication purposes.

The growing acceptance of biometrics is expected to increase the range of applications for fingerprint readers. Moreover, the move toward biometric smartphone security shows that the growth in the use of biometrics for smartphone security in Australia is being driven by two key factors: first, the dominance of Apple and Samsung devices (which both feature the fingerprint reader) in the Australian market, and second, by “the simple convenience of biometrics”, Deloitte’s representative said.

Furthermore, the company expects the use of fingerprint readers to increase over the next few years as they are integrated into mid-range smartphone models and “users become more comfortable with the authentication process”.