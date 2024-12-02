Dell strengthens data protection portfolio with new solutions

Offerings include: the general availability of Dell Data Protection | Rapid Recovery; three new data deduplication appliances models; new Dell Data Protection | Endpoint Recovery – Free Edition; and the new Dell Data Protection | NetVault Backup 11.

These updates to the data protection product portfolio reinforce Dell’s commitment to driving innovation and giving customers the choice and flexibility they need to address evolving backup and recovery needs as they move data and applications to the cloud.

Dell Data Protection solutions deliver depth and breadth of capabilities to help customers instantly restore the critical systems, data, and applications that power their businesses, even before the business knows they are down.