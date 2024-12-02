Debit Network Alliance selects Gemalto to guide EMV migration for US debit card issuers

Gemaltos EMV Allynis Consulting Services are aimed at accelerating the deployment of EMV, reducing time between DNAs business plan and go-to-market. Gemaltos consultants recommended and executed a strategy that details card, terminal and personalization requirements. Gemalto also provides EMV card issuance and fulfilment services thanks to its large EMV footprint in the US.

With annual costs of card fraud in the US alone estimated at USD 8.6 billion per year, EMV will bring a substantial reduction in fraud from point-of-sale (POS) to counterfeit cards. Gemalto consulting experts work with financial institutions to determine the debit or credit chip card profile that meets their current needs.

Gemalto is a global provider of digital security with more than 14,000 employees operating out of 99 offices and 24 research and software development centers, located in 46 countries. Gemalto delivers on their customers’ needs for personal mobile services, payment security, authenticated cloud access, identity and privacy protection, e-healthcare and e-government efficiency, ticketing and dependable machine-to-machine (M2M) applications.