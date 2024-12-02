DateID implements Shufti Pro's IDV





By providing real-time identity authentication, API integration, and a customer centric UX, Shufti Pro enabled DateID to onboard customers in a safer manner. As a result, their customer acquisition rate grew by 300% within two years of using Shufti Pro’s IDV service.

With the help of AI models, the DateID platform scans the web for critical information on online dating users to build data-rich profiles that are compiled in a searchable database. This allows legitimate online daters to curate their profiles and receive watermarked photos for use on dating sites.

Shufti Pro’s digital ID verification products use a hybrid technology of human and artificial intelligence to assist businesses in verifying end-users during the onboarding process.