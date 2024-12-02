Daon offers trial program with biometric authentication solution

This is a FIDO Quick Start initiative, giving interested parties access to an IdentityX FIDO UAF Server for free so that they can see FIDO authentication in action via Daon’s biometric platform. Participating organizations will get full access to the FIDO UAF Server, allowing them to configure it to their needs and test out biometric authentication based on fingerprint, voice, or facial recognition via a provided demo, or through a custom application built using Daon’s development documentation.

Daon is a FIDO Alliance board member and its IdentityX platform received FIDO certification last year. The platform was deployed in USAA’s mobile app and has been integrated in MasterCard’s selfie-based Identity Check payment verification system.

Daon is an international biometrics and identity assurance software company creating and integrating biometric identity assurance systems such as facial recognition, voice recognition, fingerprints, retina scans, and vein patterns to verify a person’s identity.