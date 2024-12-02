CyberSource provides payment management solutions to OnePlus

OnePlus will deploy CyberSources full suite of payment, fraud management and tokenization services. Through the CyberSource global payment gateway, OnePlus will be able to process a wide range of international online and mobile payments from multiple credit card issuers, as well as certain alternative payment methods.

In addition, OnePlus will use CyberSource Decision Manager, which features the Worlds Largest Fraud Detection Radar. This will enable OnePlus to mitigate its online fraud rate with the ability to accept more orders that are genuine, while reducing the rejection of valid ones.

CyberSource, a wholly owned subsidiary of Visa, is an ecommerce credit card payment system management company. For more information about the company, please check its complete profile in our dedicated company database.

OnePlus is a global mobile technology startup focused on developing smartphones, challenging conventional concepts of technology.