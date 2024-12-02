CyberSource enables Tiket.com to reach new markets

Hotel bookings made through OTAs in Indonesia are projected to grow by IDR2 trillion (USD 149 million) annually, due to a consistent 200-300 percent increase in online travel bookings. In 2016 Tiket.com plans to expand into new territories, both locally and internationally. CyberSource’s solutions enable Tiket.com to process web and mobile payments securely, allowing Tiket.com to manage multiple customer channels via a single platform.

The travel industry typically involves cross-border transactions which face more exposure to potential fraudulent transactions. Tiket.com leverages CyberSource Decision Manager to keep fraud in check even as it grows. In fact, the company has been able to retain customer loyalty and grow its customer base without a significant increase in customer complaints. CyberSource Decision Manager leverages the World’s Largest Fraud Detection Radar to automatically screen more inbound orders faster, accurately, and with less manual intervention. As a result, Tiket.com has been able to elevate customer experience with a secure and frictionless payment process, which in turn expands the company’s reach.

Currently, Tiket.com employs more than 250 people across three offices in Indonesia, and partners 30 regional and domestic airlines, as well as more than 180,000 hotels around the world.