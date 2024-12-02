Cybercrime costs world economies USD 465 bln annually

According to a new report from Allianz, since 2005 there have been over 5000 data breaches in the US alone. Hackers can cause real damage or steal intellectual property.

Vulnerability of industrial control systems (ICS) to attack poses a significant threat. To date, there have been accounts of centrifuges and power plants being manipulated. However, the damage could be much higher from security sensitive facilities such as nuclear power plants, laboratories, water suppliers or large hospitals.

There are a couple of measures suggested by the report: a mandatory data breach notification law (as in the US) to force companies to reveal when they are hacked, and a pooling of resources across companies and countries to increase IT security.