Cyber trends: cybersecurity protection out of British executives agenda

As a result, only 48% of UK companies plan to increase their investment in cybersecurity protection to match an expected rise in data breaches, the study continues. Nevertheless, 53% of UK executives surveyed believe the number of data breach attempts will be higher in a year. Among telecommunications companies, 75% believe that data breaches will rise in 2018.

Security executives named a number of priorities for their cybersecurity initiatives, including better endpoint protection, more firewalls, and greater use of analytics and security intelligence.

One gap noted in existing defences is data breach response plans. While 63% of UK respondents have existing monitoring, scoring, and reporting services, and 71% have board-level reporting, only 41% have a tested data breach response plan. By comparison, 52% of US respondents have a tested plan.

Ovum conducted the survey for FICO through telephone interviews with 350 CXOs and senior security officers in 150 companies based in the US, Canada, the UK and the Nordics in March and April 2017.