CSIRO to pilot IBMs Identity Mixer online privacy tool

IBM’s Identity Mixer will be used for the sharing of information by these organisations in Australia across several remote locations. The tool uses a cryptographic algorithm to encrypt user information including their age, nationality, address and credit card number.

In addition, Identity Mixer can be used within a digital wallet, which contains credentials certified by a trusted third party, such as a government-issued electronic identity card.

IBM is considering applications for the privacy tool in the consumer space as users can choose to reveal only selected pieces of information to third parties such as online retailers. For example, if a consumer used the tool and shopped online, the company would only learn that the users credit card is valid and that it can accept payment without revealing the credit card number or expiration date.

CSIRO, the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation, is Australias national science agency.