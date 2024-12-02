Cross-border payments specialist ONEPIP selects Napier for AML compliance

Napier’s AI-led Transaction Monitoring, Client Activity Review, and Risk-Based Scorecard Review will give ONEPIP a review of all its transactions and customer profile data to help identify suspicious activity.

Napier works with financial organisations around the globe to provide an AI-led platform for intelligent AML and trade compliance. Its presence in APAC was further strengthened earlier in 2021 with the opening of a new Kuala Lumpur base, adding to its offices in Singapore, London, North America, Australia, and Dubai.