Credorax launches chargeback prevention solution

Credorax’s Chargeback PREVENTION marks a landmark partnership with Ethoca (owned by Mastercard), a global provider of collaboration-based technology, and Verifi (a Visa solution), a provider of transaction risk management services for card-not-present merchants.

Merchants can now take control of their chargebacks by preventing them before they are initiated. Credorax’s service offers merchants the ability to create rules that automate refunds or issue a manual refund after receiving an alert – both stop disputes from escalating to chargebacks.

Chargeback PREVENTION is part of the Credorax Risk Management suite and protects merchants from fraud and chargebacks through every stage of the transaction lifecycle. Credorax’s solution combines the ingenuity of machine learning intelligence and intuitive data analysis to improve its fraud detection algorithm. It can detect legitimate and fraudulent transactions on a large scale.