Creditcall, Lans Holdings join forces to accelerate EMV migration

Creditcall and Lans Holdings have combined technologies to deliver EMV technology and enable payment solutions, provides developers and integrators to migrate to EMV by October 1, 2015 deadline.

Lans Holdings’ Payment-Engine - powered by Creditcall’s EMV Migration solutions ChipDNA and Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) - offers a solution for the transition to EMV for Value Added Resellers (VARs), Independent Software Developers (ISVs) and merchants. The Payment-Engine includes a virtual terminal, hosted payment pages, email invoicing and shopping cart integration tools.

Creditcall’s EMV Migration solutions process contact and contactless transactions including Apple Pay and come with Point to Point Encryption (P2PE), a Terminal Management System (TMS) for remote updates of a fleet of EMV chip card readers and a real-time transaction reporting and management tool.

CreditCall is a global payment services provider that enables card acceptance in diverse terminal environments. CreditCall’s product suite covers mobile payments, ecommerce, EMV migration and unattended payment gateway services. The company’s card payment solutions are available across multiple channels, including Multi-Space, Pay-on-Foot, smartphone and web-based parking in the UK, US and Canada.