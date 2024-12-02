Creditcall joins EMVCo as business and technical associate

The EMVCo work is overseen by its six member organizations (American Express, Discover, JCB, MasterCard, UnionPay, and Visa) and supported by dozens of banks, merchants, processors, vendors and other industry stakeholders who participate as EMVCo Associates.

As an EMVCo Associate, Creditcall will help the organization progress the evolution of EMV Specifications, testing processes and best practices that support global interoperability for secure payments.

Earlier this month EMVCo revealed that by the end of 2014 the number of EMV payment cards in circulation had risen by 43%, or 1 billion to 3.4 billion. The adoption rate in the US currently stands at 7.3% compared to 83.5% for Europe Zone 1.

CreditCall is a global payment services provider that enables card acceptance in diverse terminal environments. CreditCall’s product suite covers mobile payments, ecommerce, EMV migration and unattended payment gateway services. The company’s card payment solutions are available across multiple channels, including Multi-Space, Pay-on-Foot, smartphone and web-based parking in the UK, US and Canada.