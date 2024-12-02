CredAvenue goes live on MonetaGo Secure Financing Network

MonetaGo will help CredAvenue to prevent the risk of double financing of invoices and help with verifying the genuineness of the invoices and eWay Bills submitted for financing.

The solution helps financiers mitigate risks in real time. MonetaGo’s partnership with CredAvenue is a significant step towards a new and improved standard of care in financing, as the press release states.

While MonetaGo prevents double financing, it also authenticates invoices with India’s Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) database and verifies the eWay Bill submitted with NIC eWay Bill. This helps CredAvenue to evaluate the risk profile of its customers and speed up the process of receivables financing.