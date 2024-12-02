Costco Photo Center back online after security breach

The hack targeted PNI Digital Media, a Vancouver-based company owned by Staples that handles online photo ordering for several websites. Costco reports the company was compromised for over a year, between June 2014 and July 2015.

Costco has told customers it has completely rebuilt its website and is holding off on certain features, like its mobile app and certain personalized products, until it can roll out additional security measures within the next couple of months.