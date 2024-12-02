ControlScan reveals PCI program management solution

The ControlScan SecureEdge platform is delivered through the cloud and provides a single point of access and interaction with the compliance validation tools and corresponding security services that protect businesses from cybercrime.

The platform also supports ControlScan SmartSolutions, a process for connecting evolving PCI requirements with solutions that ensure authentic, validated compliance.

ControlScan is a provider of PCI compliance and security solutions focused on small to medium-sized merchants. The company also offers solutions in SSL Certificates, a livechat service, web application scanning, and application penetrating testing.