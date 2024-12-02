Consumers look for simplicity in online protection

According to recent research commissioned by Nominum, consumers find their digital world expanding at an astounding pace with more and more internet-connected devices, from computers, tablets and smartphones to gaming systems, thermostats, cameras, smart TVs, appliances and more. Many feel less secure and are looking for uncomplicated security solutions from their Internet Service Provider (ISP).

63% of consumers surveyed would like it if their current ISP provided one simple solution to increase security across all their connected devices. In fact, a majority (51%) agreed they would switch to another provider if they offered a higher level of online protection, without additional monthly charges.

58% of consumers have either never changed their home gateway or router password, did not know how, or have not changed it in more than a year. Up to 22% have never changed their home gateway password at all. This is despite the explosive publicity surrounding growth in internet vulnerabilities, and many expert security recommendations to change default passwords on gateways and routers.

Nearly half (49%) of all respondents stated they are adequately protected from online threats on their computers, tablets and smartphones. The majority (52%) feel they understand internet security well enough to choose, install and maintain the right security tools for their own home.

However, consumer confidence drops when other connected home devices are taken into consideration, with just 37% feeling they are adequately protected from online threats. Only 36% admitted installing security tools to protect connected devices beyond computers, tablets and cellphones. Complex security solutions are not helping as 80% of those who responded that they did not feel adequately protected online would prefer wanting a simpler solution.

Overall, ISPs are doing a good job educating customers about security tools they make available, but there is still room for improvement. Of those surveyed, 48% believe they understood the security tools offered to them by their service provider, while 27% were unaware.