Comodo rolls out updated security tool for online banking and shopping

This unique tool provides extreme security for online banking and shopping for browsers and any “regular” application through features including Secure Shopping, Unblock Application and Virtual Desktop, which can be customized to suit a range of cybersecurity needs.

Secure Shopping enables users to open online banking and shopping websites in a highly secure environment. Furthermore, the tool is capable of isolating browsing sessions from all other processes on the PC, prevents key-loggers from recording keystrokes and warns users if there is a remote connection to their computer. Additional features include stopping hackers and malware from taking screenshots of sessions and detecting fake SSL certificates to prevent man-in-the-middle attacks.

CIS is an inherently free product. All features are provided at zero cost. Users only have to pay for completely optional services. CIS Pro offers live support with Geekbuddy, and CIS Complete provides a cloud backup service, for example.