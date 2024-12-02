Comodo offers forensic analysis for zero-day malware detection

Comodos technology prevents unknown files from executing with automatic containment and a complete forensic analysis resulting in a good or bad verdict on every file. any unknown files are escalated to Valkyrie, the companys cloud-based file analysis tool.

Valkyrie combines automatic static and dynamic file analysis supported by human intelligence when needed for a full forensic analysis of all files, ensuring 100% of unknown files are correctly identified.

Comodo Group is a group of companies providing computer software and SSL digital certificates.