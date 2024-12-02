Commvault expands its partnership with Oracle





As part of Commvault’s multi-cloud strategy, Metallic’s services will be offered on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and available in all commercial OCI regions globally.

Metallic and OCI will deliver price-performance, built-in security, and simplified recovery and management for enterprise customers looking to accelerate their OCI transition. Leveraging OCI Storage for ransomware protection, Oracle customers can now protect critical data assets in the cloud or on-premises by maintaining flexibility across customer-managed storage or a SaaS-delivered data protection service, inclusive of managed cloud storage.

Metallic DMaaS helps protect data from corruption, unauthorised access, and other threats across vital sectors of business, including insurance, financial services, manufacturing, and defense. With Metallic DMaaS, customers can back up their digital footprint in any consumption model, from cloud-native to on-premises workloads, including databases, virtual machines, Kubernetes, and file and object storage.