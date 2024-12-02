ClearSale introduces fraud prevention solutions

The team from ClearSale will join ecommerce executives, developers, and other professionals to exchange ideas about fraud abatement, risk management, and other industry issues. ClearSale will also sponsor a networking breakfast for all Imagine attendees on the final day of the conference where they will share details about their Total Guaranteed Protection fraud detection product for e-commerce retailers. Additionally, ClearSale will be promoting their referral program where software providers can earn money just by introducing potential merchants.

Rafael Lourenco, ClearSale’s VP of US Operations, said they are looking for an opportunity to speak with e-commerce professionals about company’s fraud prevention solutions that help clients to eliminate chargebacks, reduce false declines and protect their businesses.

ClearSale is a Card-Not-Present (CNP) fraud prevention company that protects e-commerce merchants against chargebacks. The company’s flagship product is Total Guaranteed Protection, an end-to-end fraud detection and management solution that combines advanced technology with a team of in-house fraud analysts that take personal care to understand and work with every client’s needs.