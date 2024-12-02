Chip Shield provides personal chip card reader to prevent online fraud

The Chip Shield Reader is a small-sized item which it connects to desktop computers over USB and mobile devices over the audio connector. The device works with any credit or debit chip card, and with the Chip Shield Web Assistant, it can provide security for any online shopping or banking site without any changes to those sites.

Chip Shield leverages the encryption technology built into a consumers’ new bank card to generate unique private key signatures that will unlock online accounts and personal data only when the user’s card is inserted into the Reader.

The Chip Shield Web Assistant securely injects payment data into merchant websites and eliminates all manual data entry. This helps protect customers from computer viruses that track keyboard input and accelerates the check-out process down to a few seconds. The Assistant can also manage all online account passwords and provide extended authentication to protect online banking sites.

Chip Shield is integrating their products with bank tokenization systems to generate dynamic, merchant specific card numbers for each purchase. These Virtual Account Numbers mask the credit card number and provide custom charge limits and expiration dates to protect consumers from merchant data breaches.