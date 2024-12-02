China adopts law on cryptography

The law aims to facilitate the development of the cryptography business and ensure the security of cyberspace and information. The law will take effect on January 1, 2020. The Chinese state encourages and supports the research and application of the science and technology in cryptography and protects the intellectual property rights in cryptography.

The law underlines the training of talent in cryptography and says that those with outstanding contributions in the work on cryptography can be awarded. Furthermore, it classifies cryptography into core, common, and commercial cryptography.

Strictly managed by authorities in cryptography, core and common cryptography are used to protect the country's confidential information and are state secrets.

Commercial cryptography is for the protection of information that is not state secrets, and can be used by citizens, legal persons, and organisations in accordance with law to ensure the security of cyberspace and information.

The law also features a chapter on the legal liability related to misconduct concerning cryptography. For instance, those who steal others' encrypted information, hack into others' cryptography security system or use cryptography to engage in illegal activities that harm the state security, public interests or others' rights and interests, will be held accountable based on the Cybersecurity Law and other laws and regulations.