Chase has streamed a live event on AI-enabled scams and cybersecurity to around 700 branches across the US.

Chase, the consumer and small business brand of JPMorganChase, has held a live event streamed to around 700 branches, offering fraud and cybersecurity guidance to individuals, families, students, and small business owners. Hosted at JPMorganChase’s Mid-Atlantic regional headquarters, the event focused on spotting AI-enabled impersonation and money-movement scams, strengthening everyday cyber defences, and protecting personal and financial information when using AI tools. It formed part of Chase’s Cybersecurity Awareness Month activities. Through its financial health initiatives, Chase has served more than 1 million customers and hosts more than 1,000 fraud and scam prevention workshops each year.

Scale of the scam problem

According to Chase, scams affected more than 15 million people in the US last year and led to at least USD 68 billion in reported losses, with the true total potentially as high as USD 200 billion because of underreporting. Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Chase Consumer Bank, has called for a coordinated response from government, industry, non-profits, and law enforcement at every stage of the scam lifecycle. The event was designed to support this approach by combining law enforcement insight into criminal tactics with industry expertise on prevention.

The panel included Pat Opet, Global Chief Information Security Officer at JPMorganChase, Brett Leatherman, Assistant Director of the FBI’s Cyber Division, and personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary, and was moderated by Darius Kingsley, Head of Consumer Fraud and Scam Prevention at Chase. Kingsley stated that AI is making scams harder to detect, but that the most effective response remains simple: slow down, verify requests using a trusted contact, and report anything suspicious.

Guidance for consumers and young adults

The panellists discussed how criminals use AI to make impersonation and money-movement scams more convincing, the psychological tactics used to create urgency and trust, practical cybersecurity habits for households and small businesses, and the types of information consumers should avoid sharing with public or unapproved AI tools. For young adults, the speakers stressed pausing before responding to urgent requests received by text, social media, email, or gaming platforms, independently confirming who is making contact, and never sharing passwords, one-time codes, or sensitive financial details. Students from local schools attended the event in person.

Opet stated that sophisticated technology has become more accessible, making it easier for scammers to target consumers, and that sharing knowledge across Chase’s customer network can help people recognise scams and use trusted channels to verify financial requests. According to Opet, Chase is also working with law enforcement, including the FBI, and industry peers to disrupt cyber attackers and fraudsters. With more than 5,100 branches serving 88 million consumers and 7.8 million small businesses, Chase is using its branch network as a channel for fraud education alongside its digital resources.