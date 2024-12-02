Cashfree Payments launches PAN verification for customer KYC

The PAN verification can verify PAN details such as validity of the PAN, name provided, verification ID, PAN type, name registered, father’s name, date of birth and date of issue. With this launch, merchants and businesses can get their customers’ PAN verification done and check the status in real time, improving the speed and experience of onboarding.

A Permanent Account Number (PAN) is a unique ten-digit alphanumeric number issued by the Income-tax Department of India to all taxpayers in India. PAN verification is used to check the authenticity of the details, validate PAN Card and also check if the card is owned by a business or an individual.