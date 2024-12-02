Cardlab, swIDch receive endorsement for biometric cards

The EIC Overseas Trade Fairs (OTF) Programme 2.0 is intended to promote innovative European small and medium-sized enterprises, startups and scale-ups to international audiences.

Under the program, Cardlab and other participants will be part of a one-day online preparatory workshop prior to CES 2022. The briefing includes insights into the market situation and potential and business culture in the third country, in this case the US.

swIDch will receive a Smart Grant from the UK government to develop its biometric ‘swIDch SmartCard,’ according to a company announcement. SwIDch says its payment card includes an integrated nano-optoelectrical fingerprint sensor, and uses ‘One-Time Authentication Code (OTAC)’ technology to identify and authenticate users without two-way connectivity or new infrastructure.