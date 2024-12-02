CardConnect announces beta launch of encryption solution

Bolt P2PE allows software companies to integrate their applications with PCI-validated point-to-point encryption (P2PE) and EMV devices for card-present transactions.

The new solution is compatible with all operating systems, browsers and frameworks. Instead of relying on legacy software development kits (SDK), device integrations are achieved through standard endpoints in CardConnect’s Gateway API.

Device integrations using Bolt P2PE include CardConnect’s payment gateway, merchant acquiring services, automated merchant on-boarding with CoPilot and access to the CardPointe platform.

CardConnect is a payments technology company that provides solutions for companies accepting bank card transactions and storing sensitive data.