Canadians remain worried about data security: Digital ID survey

The survey done for the Digital Identity and Authentication Council of Canada (DIACC) shows that 39% of respondents are extremely concerned and an equal number are somewhat concerned that their personal information is being compromised online.

Moreover, only 31% of respondents said they either strongly or somewhat agree they trust social media sites to keep their personal information safe. That compares to 83% trust in governments and 81% trust in financial institutions.

The trust with social media platforms is lower than banks and government services, because social media platforms don’t have to adhere to the same strict rules regulated institutions have to obey, and they have a bad track record around mismanaging people’s personal data.

Trust in retail companies, internet providers and travel sites is roughly 50-50, while trust in ecommerce companies is a bit higher.

DIACC has been working for five years on a digital identity framework for the public and private sectors. In June 2019, it released a proposed first version of the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework. A final first version of all components is expected next summer. Some companies are already experimenting with solutions built around the early framework.

Ottawa insisted years ago that DIACC be a public-private partnership. On its current board are representatives of Telus, SecureKey, Interac, Canada Post, Desjardins Card Services (a division of Desjardins credit union group), CIBC, TD Bank, Bank of Montreal, Manulife and several provinces.

While DIACC has been quietly working away since 2014, the survey asked if respondents feel government or the private sector should be leading the charge. 70% of respondents said both should collaborate on the framework.