CA Technologies gains approval for Binding Corporate Rules

CA’s BCR permit the global transfer of personal data and will harmonize the protection of personal data within the company. The achievement builds on CA’s commitment to data privacy and security at all levels, and will provide a framework for data protection when transferring data to its global corporate entities.

The European Commissions Data Protection Directive only permits the transfer of personal data to non-EEA countries under certain defined standards. CA chose BCR to help CA manage global data transfers and cement its long standing commitment to privacy compliance.

CA Technologies creates software that fuels transformation for companies and enables them to seize the opportunities of the application economy.