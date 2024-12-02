Brits think cybercrime is as big a threat as offline crime

According to a recent report by Vest, 88% of Britons see cybercrime as now being as big a threat as offline crime, whilst 76% of people believe governments and large organisations are not doing enough to combat hackers and cybercrime.

In addition, a huge 93% of people surveyed by online security company vestvpn.com think online crime is going to get considerably worse over the next ten years.

Researchers also asked British internet users what measures they take to avert the threat of computer viruses, hacking or cybercrime, with a security conscious 83% saying they use anti-virus software. However the limitations of the most popular anti-virus solutions in preventing hacking, phishing and scams mean there is still huge room for improvement amongst internet users.

This was further highlighted by the survey finding that just 19% of Britons regularly change their online passwords or use a random password generator. Alarmingly 7% of internet users in the UK take no personal security measures whatsoever online, whilst 10% avoid banking and shopping online completely due to fear of cybercrime.

Meanwhile, 26% of Brits acknowledge they have been confronted with an attempted online scam in the last five years. Over the same five year period, 8% of Britons have actually suffered financial losses in an online scam, just 3% less than the 11% who have suffered financial losses in an offline/real-life crime.

16% of the adult UK population – approximately 7.84 million people – have been the victim of a virus or hack in the last five years in which email or personal data was compromised.

When asked what most concerns them about online crime, 37% responded ‘potential financial losses, whilst for 30% the main worry is ‘potential theft of personal data’, followed by 14% who fear for their family’s safety.