BrandProtect includes social domain services to cyber threat platform

The new social domain auditing, monitoring, activity analysis and threat detection services extend BrandProtect’s platform, providing customers with intelligence about their authorized and third-party social domain footprint across social networks like Twitter, Facebook, Google+, Instagram and more. Through the service, clients gain access to valuable intelligence about the geographic distribution of social participants, their relative influence across various social domains, and the potential exposures to third-party impersonations of official channels.

BrandProtect provides a suite of social Internet risk detection and threat mitigation solutions for enterprises.