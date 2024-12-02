BoCom to boost anti-money laundering services with NICE Actimize

The implementation will include NICE Actimize’s Suspicious Activity Monitoring (SAM) for correspondent and wholesale banking, Customer Due Diligence (CDD) and Watch List Filtering solutions. The functionality for CDD supports the complete lifecycle assessment and re-assessment of customer risk as part of Know Your Customer (KYC) regulatory requirements including complex beneficial ownership structures.

NICE Actimize is a NICE subsidiary and a provider of a single financial crime, risk and compliance software platform for the financial services industry.