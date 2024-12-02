Bluefin Payment Systems to provide Visa DSP

Visa DSP is a platform designed to help merchants prevent sensitive account holder data from being compromised by encrypting it in the PCI PTS approved POS hardware.

Bluefin’s solutions encrypt cardholder data within a PCI P2PE ready device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in an organization’s system and network where it could be accessible in the event of a data breach. This process devalues the card data rendering it useless to hackers. Card data is not decrypted until it reaches Bluefin’s decryption environment.

Bluefin will provide the Visa DSP with PCI P2PE security platform to merchants through its network of payment gateway partners including Merchant Link, USAePay, Echosat, 3Delta Systems (3DSI), WorldNet, Anywhere Commerce, TNS and its partners.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a provider of secure payment technology for retailers, enterprises and SMEs. The company specializes in PCI-validated P2PE integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call center and kiosk/unattended environments and secure ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization.