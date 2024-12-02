Bluefin Payment Systems partners Spectra for PCI-Validated P2PE solutions

Through the partnership, Spectra Ticketing & Fan Engagements clients have access to Bluefins PCI-validated P2PE Solution for payment processing operations through their current integration with Spectra, with Bluefin managing the encrypted devices, key injection, secure shipping, decryption services and chain of custody requirements.

Benefits of a PCI-validated P2PE solution for merchants include reduced PCI compliance and scope, saving time and money on annual audits, and the assurance that the technology has been vetted and approved by the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC).

Spectra is a provider of sports and entertainment services, including integrated ticketing and ecommerce platforms and industry-leading expertise to global clients.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a provider of PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call center and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization.