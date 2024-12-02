Bluefin Payment Systems and CDE team up for Point-to-Point Encryption

CDE will join Bluefin’s list of P2PE Key Injection Facilities (KIFs) for the company’s PCI-validated P2PE devices and provide deployment services to Bluefin clients and partners.

P2PE solutions validated by the PCI Security Standards Council (SSC) have been fully vetted by a third party and adhere to rigorous key injection, chain of custody, device management, and hardware decryption standards.

Bluefin Payment Systems is a provider of secure payment technology for retailers, enterprises and small to medium-sized businesses worldwide. Bluefin specializes in PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE) integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call center and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure Ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization.

CDE is a TR-39 audited encryption service organization (ESO) that aims to eliminate the struggles of obtaining, housing, and maintaining POS equipment that is critical to operating and growing successful businesses. CDE continues to work with the industry’s top manufacturers to provide a range of payment processing terminals, parts, and accessories.