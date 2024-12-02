Bluefin issues two patents for its Decryptx P2PE architecture, payment device

The company’s PCI-validated P2PE solution encrypts cardholder data within a PCI-approved P2PE device, preventing clear-text cardholder data from being available in an organization’s systems and networks where it could be accessible in the event of a data breach.

The issued patents relate to Bluefin’s Decryptx P2PE architecture as well as payment device and chain-of-custody management. In order to serve gateways, processors, and other clients, Bluefin developed decryption architecture. Both of the new patents cover scalable systems and methods for decrypting thousands of transactions per second.

Both also cover the systems and methods for parsing data from devices (payment terminals), device authentication and validation, key management, and decryption in a hardware security module (HSM). The patents further relate to a point-to-point encryption management system configured to receive information from a multitude of point-of-interaction devices (payment terminals).

Bluefin Payment Systems is a provider of PCI-validated Point-to-Point Encryption integrated and stand-alone solutions for retail, mobile, call center and kiosk/unattended environments, and secure ecommerce technologies including transparent redirect and tokenization.